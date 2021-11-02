Omega Financial Group LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 495,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,210,483,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,560,000 after buying an additional 26,962 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 18.7% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 2,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 17.3% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,127.25.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $51.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,921.39. The company had a trading volume of 68,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,638. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,612.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2,973.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,820.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,594.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.