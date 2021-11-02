Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. 19,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $45,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

