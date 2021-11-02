ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Earnings Results

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,093,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

