ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Truist

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,737. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,792,000 after acquiring an additional 313,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after buying an additional 529,356 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 92.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

