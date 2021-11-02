ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.ON Semiconductor also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.89-1.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.28.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.51. 810,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,737. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $55.57.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

