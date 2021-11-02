ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $70.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.41.

ON opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 48.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 57.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $17,375,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 23.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

