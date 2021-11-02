ON Semiconductor’s (ON) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $49.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

NASDAQ ON opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 87.9% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

