On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Up 55.3% in October

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

On Track Innovations stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.48. On Track Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a negative net margin of 90.42%.

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions.

