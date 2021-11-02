ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OGS traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $68.47. 7,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,107. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.86.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ONE Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of ONE Gas worth $21,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGS. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

