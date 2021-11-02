One01 Capital LP Invests $10.10 Million in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

One01 Capital LP purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,000. Carvana comprises about 3.4% of One01 Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carvana by 30.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth $2,251,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 74.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Carvana by 4.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Carvana by 26.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.68, for a total value of $20,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $14,578,253.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 350,461 shares of company stock worth $123,303,662 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.47. 17,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,299. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.01 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $180.13 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

