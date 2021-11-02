Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP Jenny C. Yeh Sells 3,817 Shares

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a market cap of $558.83 million, a PE ratio of -216.18 and a beta of 0.42. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OOMA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ooma by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ooma by 106,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

