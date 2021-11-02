Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 548,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Open Text were worth $27,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Open Text stock opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.00 million. Analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

