Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $8.41

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $8.10. Opera shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 3,131 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Opera alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 109.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Opera by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,261,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 936,738 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.