Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Shares Acquired by Apis Capital Advisors LLC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Opiant Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.0% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,476.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,074,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,057 and have sold 116,224 shares valued at $1,833,041. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPNT stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.03. 29,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,460. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 million, a PE ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

