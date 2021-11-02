Oppenheimer Comments on Waste Connections, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share for the year.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WCN. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of WCN opened at C$168.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$162.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$153.80. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$122.13 and a one year high of C$169.14. The company has a market cap of C$43.80 billion and a PE ratio of 61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer David M. Hall sold 12,626 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.32, for a total transaction of C$2,099,956.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$488,149.20.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

