Oppenheimer Cuts Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $29.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price dropped by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

EXEL stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $2,564,400 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,596,000 after purchasing an additional 544,702 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after buying an additional 3,145,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after buying an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,038,000 after buying an additional 531,118 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

