Oppenheimer Weighs in on Seagen Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.03 EPS.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.30.

Seagen stock opened at $178.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $202.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 39.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,565,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.