Option Care Health (OPCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Option Care Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Option Care Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Option Care Health worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

