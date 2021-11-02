Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Orange by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Orange by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 102,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 301,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 64,927 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Orange by 11.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 121,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. 643,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. Orange has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

