Orin Green Financial LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,280,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,736. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $120.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.