Orin Green Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Orin Green Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.06. 550,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,604,650. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.33. The company has a market capitalization of $933.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,352,158 shares of company stock valued at $834,075,806. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

