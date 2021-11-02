Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Short Interest Update

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 451,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 346,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 66,136 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 230.8% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Otonomy in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTIC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. 1,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,004. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.25. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $121.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

