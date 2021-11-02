Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OTTR traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $62.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,549. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTTR shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Otter Tail stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Otter Tail worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.