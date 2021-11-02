Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) is PFM Health Sciences LP’s 3rd Largest Position

PFM Health Sciences LP lowered its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,966,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,997 shares during the quarter. Outset Medical comprises 4.6% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.06% of Outset Medical worth $148,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of OM stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,059. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -10.55.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nabeel Ahmed bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,967.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.66 per share, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 129,056 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,583 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

