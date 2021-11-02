Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of Ovintiv worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after acquiring an additional 298,459 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 77.1% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 14.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,387,000 after purchasing an additional 289,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OVV. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $38.03. 40,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,536. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

