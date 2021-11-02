Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 123.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

OXSQ opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $210.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $51,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 19,916 shares of company stock worth $81,485 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

