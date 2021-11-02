Pacific Center for Financial Services Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after acquiring an additional 827,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.46. 78,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,598. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.