Pacitti Group Inc. Acquires 12,554 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13,355.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Southern during the first quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.12. The company had a trading volume of 41,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,997 shares of company stock worth $5,404,794 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.