Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $47,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,441,000 after buying an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,253 shares of company stock worth $18,817,278 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $508.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.13 and a beta of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.97 and a 1-year high of $519.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.19.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

