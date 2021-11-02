Paloma Partners Management Co Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LPI stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.58. 1,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,198. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.36. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 4.34. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. The firm had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LPI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

