Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 32,496 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,496 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,160.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.92. 15,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,074. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $57.33. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,195,374.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,434 shares in the company, valued at $303,054.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $178,774 and have sold 106,948 shares valued at $5,974,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

