Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 37,956 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 331.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,956 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,241.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 39.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after buying an additional 303,276 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 680,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,901,000 after buying an additional 26,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.83. 3,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.54.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

