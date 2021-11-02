Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 600,000 Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,958,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRNG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,534,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,149. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.79.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

