Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,198,542 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $350,040,000 after buying an additional 291,609 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $17,040,658,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 207,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Comcast by 24.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,927,301 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $337,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,935 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. 285,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,770,672. The company has a market cap of $238.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

