Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.40. 288,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.75. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $132.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

