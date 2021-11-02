Papa John’s International (PZZA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The company had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. On average, analysts expect Papa John’s International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $123.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,735. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $132.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.23 and a 200-day moving average of $112.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

