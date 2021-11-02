Par Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for 0.8% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $33,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in State Street by 41.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in State Street by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,194,000 after acquiring an additional 199,163 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 491.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 138,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 114,839 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in State Street by 8.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.98 and a 1 year high of $100.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.02.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

