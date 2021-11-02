Par Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Par Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 319,000 shares during the quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Pure Cycle worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,019,000 after buying an additional 294,678 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter worth about $6,580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 353,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $371.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.67. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

