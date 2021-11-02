Par Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Par Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,118,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 382,000 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up about 2.8% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Par Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Southwest Airlines worth $112,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,043 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -982.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

