Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLC. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.06.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$36.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 38.67. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$27.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.54.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$88.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.6400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total value of C$44,953.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$172,334.57.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

