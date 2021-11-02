Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.85.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,510 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,177,000. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $10,455,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 115,837 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 111,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,373,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.