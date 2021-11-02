Patrick W. Smith Sells 52,117 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 52,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $9,424,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.60. The company had a trading volume of 289,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,191. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.72 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.15 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.69.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

