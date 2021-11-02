Paylocity (PCTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Paylocity to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Paylocity has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.14 million. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PCTY stock opened at $305.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.04 and a 200-day moving average of $223.89. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $309.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.60 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,193 shares of company stock worth $30,533,643. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $272.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.54.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

