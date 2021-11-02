PCTEL (PCTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.60%.

PCTEL stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. PCTEL has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

