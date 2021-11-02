PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,641 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 950,240 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,732,000. Omega Fund Management LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 712,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 440.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 519,038 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,139,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SYRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. Analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.