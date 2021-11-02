PDT Partners LLC Has $672,000 Stock Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Guess? by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after buying an additional 654,757 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Guess? by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after buying an additional 274,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Guess? by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Guess? by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 157,855 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of GES opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.24. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

