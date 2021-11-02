PDT Partners LLC Invests $733,000 in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 57.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,313,000 after buying an additional 447,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Radian Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RDN stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

