PDT Partners LLC Takes $714,000 Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 273,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 63.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $712,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,500 over the last ninety days. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. Analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

