Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $8.56

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.09. Pearson shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 10,797 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96.
Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
