Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $8.56

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.09. Pearson shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 10,797 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 24.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 177,263 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Pearson by 591.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pearson during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

