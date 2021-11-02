Peconic Partners LLC Makes New $4.88 Million Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 0.5% of Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 512,040 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,764 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,789,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 462.2% in the second quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 9,423 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

PXD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.67. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 140.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

